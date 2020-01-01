Original Sour Diesel Budder 1g
by Mad Terp Labs (MTL)Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our state of the art facility allows us to produce some of the top testing concentrates available to patients today From our closed loop system to our solvent-less rosin presses, mad terp labs strives to produce the most potent medicine in the cannabis industry
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
OG Sour Diesel
OG Sour Diesel by The Cali Connection is a riff on where Sour Diesel has been and where it is going. By combining Sour OG and Cali Connection’s East Coast Sour Diesel precursor, OG Sour Diesel adopts the historical ECSD lineage while offering a nod to the West Coast’s tradition of Kush-heavy crosses. The fuel aroma the buds emit is intense and astringent. The long-lasting cerebral effects mute stress without encumbering the body.