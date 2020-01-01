Paris OG Shatter 0.5g
by Mad Terp Labs (MTL)Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our state of the art facility allows us to produce some of the top testing concentrates available to patients today From our closed loop system to our solvent-less rosin presses, mad terp labs strives to produce the most potent medicine in the cannabis industry
About this strain
Paris OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Paris OG is an indica-dominant strain with calming effects that promote rest and relaxation. Rumor has it that Paris OG descends from Headband and Lemon OG, who together pass on a sweet blend of fruity, citrus flavors. With victories in multiple competitions including 1st place in the 2014 Michigan High Times' Cannabis Cup, Paris OG has undoubtedly secured itself a long-lasting reputation in the cannabis world.