Mad Terp Labs is a premier extraction company in Arizona serving up the finest medical cannabis concentrates on the market. Known by dabbers all across AZ as MTL. This brand showcases top shelf extracts created from the best parts of the best plants. The team at MTL have created a unique culture of glob dropping, terpene tasting, and aroma appreciation that only cannabis concentrates can provide. The products at MTL vary in all forms: There are THCa Diamonds, Solventless Rosin, Delta 8 Distillates, Live Sauce Cartridges & Classic Shatter to name just a few. Patients trust in Mad Terp Labs for delivering consistent quality, patient engagement and product development over the past few years. MTL has recently dropped NEW Gold Live Sauce Terp Tanks & Delta 8 Distillate! Be sure to try MTL's famous Diamonds at your local dispensary!