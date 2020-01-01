 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Platinum Bubba OG Terp Stick 0.5g

Platinum Bubba OG Terp Stick 0.5g

by Mad Terp Labs (MTL)

Write a review
Mad Terp Labs (MTL) Cannabis Pre-rolls Platinum Bubba OG Terp Stick 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Platinum OG is a 75/25 indica dominant hybrid bred by Apothecary Genetics. It is believed that it stems from the combination of Master Kush, OG Kush, and an unknown third strain – believed to be Purps strain. Its genetics mix makes Platinum OG a heavy strain which is an indicator for most strains of Kush origin Bubba OG, or OG Bubba (pick one; they're the same thing), is an indica-dominant cultivar (80% indica / 20% sativa) that produces gigantic, log-shaped buds with dark green leaves mish-mashed with lighter green calyxes and bright orange hairs. A thick, fuzzy layer of trichomes saturates the buds from inside and out.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Mad Terp Labs (MTL) Logo
Mad Terp Labs is a premier extraction company in Arizona serving up the finest medical cannabis concentrates on the market. Known by dabbers all across AZ as MTL. This brand showcases top shelf extracts created from the best parts of the best plants. The team at MTL have created a unique culture of glob dropping, terpene tasting, and aroma appreciation that only cannabis concentrates can provide. The products at MTL vary in all forms: There are THCa Diamonds, Solventless Rosin, Delta 8 Distillates, Live Sauce Cartridges & Classic Shatter to name just a few. Patients trust in Mad Terp Labs for delivering consistent quality, patient engagement and product development over the past few years. MTL has recently dropped NEW Gold Live Sauce Terp Tanks & Delta 8 Distillate! Be sure to try MTL's famous Diamonds at your local dispensary!