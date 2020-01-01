Raspberry Kush Shatter 0.5g
by Mad Terp Labs (MTL)
About this product
Our state of the art facility allows us to produce some of the top testing concentrates available to patients today From our closed loop system to our solvent-less rosin presses, mad terp labs strives to produce the most potent medicine in the cannabis industry
About this strain
Raspberry Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Raspberry Kush is a great-tasting indica strain whose raspberries and cream aroma will keep you coming back for more. This strain may leave newer consumers feeling pretty lazy, but many find this Kush to be a creative flower, making it great for music, art, and talking with friends.