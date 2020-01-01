 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Strawberry Lemonade Crumble 1g

by Mad Terp Labs (MTL)

Strawberry Lemonade is a potent, sativa-dominant strain with an aroma as delicious as its name suggests. The strain is a combination of legendary Strawberry Cough and sour Lemon OG. Its effects start off with a focused head buzz that melts into physical relaxation.

Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant strain that took 1st in High Times’ 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Sativa Concentrate.” The supposed cross of Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG, Strawberry Lemonade stays true to form, exhibiting tangy aromas and flavors coupled with a heady onset and complementary body effects. Enjoy Strawberry Lemonade throughout the day, but don’t plan too far ahead as this strain can be whimsical and intensely relaxing. 

Mad Terp Labs is a premier extraction company in Arizona serving up the finest medical cannabis concentrates on the market. Known by dabbers all across AZ as MTL. This brand showcases top shelf extracts created from the best parts of the best plants. The team at MTL have created a unique culture of glob dropping, terpene tasting, and aroma appreciation that only cannabis concentrates can provide. The products at MTL vary in all forms: There are THCa Diamonds, Solventless Rosin, Delta 8 Distillates, Live Sauce Cartridges & Classic Shatter to name just a few. Patients trust in Mad Terp Labs for delivering consistent quality, patient engagement and product development over the past few years. MTL has recently dropped NEW Gold Live Sauce Terp Tanks & Delta 8 Distillate! Be sure to try MTL's famous Diamonds at your local dispensary!