Mini-Madeleines

by Madame Munchie

About this product

Our mini-madeleine cakes are 100% handcrafted, light, spongy cakes. Each box contains 12 mini-madeleines and all 3 flavors: Lemon Poppyseed, Chocolate, Traditional. We lab test every batch of our 50/50 hybrid blend cannabis butter to ensure consistency and accuracy. Each mini-madeleine contains 10mg THC and 2.5mg CBD (120mg THC, 30mg CBD per box). Pairs well with coffee or tea.

About this brand

Madame Munchie is a multi-award winning edible manufacturer founded in 2014. We combine the gourmet quality of French pastries with only the best, natural, locally sourced California ingredients and sustainable, sun grown cannabis. Each handcrafted batch of our 50/50 hybrid blend cannabis butter is lab tested for potency, purity and consistent dosage levels. We are helping to change the social stigma around cannabis by bringing an artisanal quality from our farm to your table. Medicine has never tasted so good!