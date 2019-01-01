 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. CBD Vape Kit

CBD Vape Kit

by Made by Hemp

Write a review
Made by Hemp Vaping Portable Vaporizers CBD Vape Kit
Made by Hemp Vaping Portable Vaporizers CBD Vape Kit
Made by Hemp Vaping Portable Vaporizers CBD Vape Kit
Made by Hemp Vaping Portable Vaporizers CBD Vape Kit
Made by Hemp Vaping Portable Vaporizers CBD Vape Kit

$49.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Vaping has become one of the most popular methods for getting a daily serving of CBD. Vaping CBD is quick acting, easy to travel with, and can be done almost anywhere. That is why our CBD Vape Kit is ideal for anyone looking to start vaping CBD. Our Kit includes everything one would need to start, a reusable battery, pre-filled cartridge, charger, and carrying case. After the initial cartridge is used up, simply toss out and purchase a new one. Our vape kits and cartridges come in 3 flavors, mint, citrus, and kush flavor. These vapes are all natural and do NOT contain any PV/VG or other synthetic ingredients. Our CBD cartridges contain only 3 ingredients- MCT (coconut oil) oil, CBD and terpenes for flavor. We also include certificates of analysis (COA) on each of our product as we believe in transparency and standing behind what we put in our products.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Made by Hemp Logo
Made by Hemp sells premium quality products derived from hemp, or for use with hemp related products. Our products are derived from imported industrial hemp and come in the form of tinctures, raw extracts, gummies, vapes, beauty products, and more!