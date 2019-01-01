About this product

Vaping has become one of the most popular methods for getting a daily serving of CBD. Vaping CBD is quick acting, easy to travel with, and can be done almost anywhere. That is why our CBD Vape Kit is ideal for anyone looking to start vaping CBD. Our Kit includes everything one would need to start, a reusable battery, pre-filled cartridge, charger, and carrying case. After the initial cartridge is used up, simply toss out and purchase a new one. Our vape kits and cartridges come in 3 flavors, mint, citrus, and kush flavor. These vapes are all natural and do NOT contain any PV/VG or other synthetic ingredients. Our CBD cartridges contain only 3 ingredients- MCT (coconut oil) oil, CBD and terpenes for flavor. We also include certificates of analysis (COA) on each of our product as we believe in transparency and standing behind what we put in our products.