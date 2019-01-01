 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Made by Hemp Premium Tinctures

by Made by Hemp

$109.99MSRP

About this product

Made by Hemp got its start from sourcing and selling only the highest quality CBD hemp oil products on the market. Over the last 5 plus years, we have learned what needs to happen in order to source and produce a high-quality CBD Oil supplement. That is why we have now created our own brand of Made by Hemp products! These are the best tasting tinctures we have ever come across which do NOT contain chemicals, unnatural flavorings, or sugar. These 1000 mg tinctures are a higher strength to help you reach your health goals more quickly. You've trusted our quality, now trust our brand!

About this brand

Made by Hemp sells premium quality products derived from hemp, or for use with hemp related products. Our products are derived from imported industrial hemp and come in the form of tinctures, raw extracts, gummies, vapes, beauty products, and more!