About this product

The Green Label Proprietary Hemp Extract, also known as the Raw version, is an oil extracted right from the hemp plant. It is a CO2 extracted hemp oil with a phytocannabinoid concentration of 15%. This approximates to about 150mg CBD per gram. The Green Label is a raw hemp oil that includes no additives. CBD Only - No THC As its name suggests, this hemp oil is the raw version of hemp oil. It is extracted from the plant and packaged; no heating or filtering is applied. The Green Label is a full-spectrum, whole plant oil with the composition nature intended it to have. You will find various cannabinoids and terpenes in the Raw version. The Green Label hemp extract is dark in color and has a paste-like consistency. It’s non-psychoactive and contains only trace amounts of THC. This hemp extract is legal across the United States and several other countries. No medical card is needed to purchase the Green Label hemp extract. When purchasing, choose from 1 gram, 3 grams, or 10 grams; each size contains a phytocannabinoid concentration of 15%. Below is an overview of the phytocannabinoid potency in each size of our Green Label hemp oil concentrate. 1 gram / 150mg CBD / 30 servings 3 grams / 450mg CBD / 90 servings 10 grams / 1500mg CBD / 300 servings