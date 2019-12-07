CBD Bath Bomb - Lavender and Lilac - 150mg (138ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
Unwrap, unwind and unplug with Aaah Soothing CBD Bath Bomb. Restore life’s balance and experience the ultimate in soothing tranquility. Our CBD bath bomb recipe is unique. Each de-stressing bath bomb is packed with full-spectrum CBD from hemp and a powerful, relaxing combination of best quality organic essential oils and restorative ingredients that combat stress, anxiety and promote a welcome sense of calm. The result? You’re back to being you: Relaxed and loving life!
on December 7th, 2019
I thought this product was great. I threw one in the tub after i got home from a ruff night. I didn't expect to sleep away the afternoon, but I was so relaxed. This bath bomb capped off a great weekend. Thanks!
on December 2nd, 2019
I can’t say enough about how these bath bombs relieved my soreness after workout and I felt great the next day
on December 2nd, 2019
Aaah say no more incredible also helps my arthritis!