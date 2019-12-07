 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Aaah Soothing Bath Bomb

by Madrigal Creatives

5.04
Madrigal Creatives Hemp CBD Bath & Body Aaah Soothing Bath Bomb

About this product

Unwrap, unwind and unplug with Aaah Soothing CBD Bath Bomb. Restore life’s balance and experience the ultimate in soothing tranquility. Our CBD bath bomb recipe is unique. Each de-stressing bath bomb is packed with full-spectrum CBD from hemp and a powerful, relaxing combination of best quality organic essential oils and restorative ingredients that combat stress, anxiety and promote a welcome sense of calm. The result? You’re back to being you: Relaxed and loving life!

4 customer reviews

5.04

aegisdog

I thought this product was great. I threw one in the tub after i got home from a ruff night. I didn't expect to sleep away the afternoon, but I was so relaxed. This bath bomb capped off a great weekend. Thanks!

jcruta27

I can’t say enough about how these bath bombs relieved my soreness after workout and I felt great the next day

Bradsby

Aaah say no more incredible also helps my arthritis!

About this brand

Madrigal Creatives has developed innovative product lines for people and for pets that marry full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD with powerful, health-giving functional ingredients and botanicals that repair, soothe, restore and relieve. Products for people include both soaks, body sprays, relief gels and roll-ons, exfoliating body scrubs and skincare. Many also contain Magnesium that is critical for countless body functions but typically lacking in sufficient quantities in most diets. Products for pets include great-tasting oral sprays for cats and dogs that promote healing relief and anti-anxiety. Our multitasking products are perfect for people with active lifestyles as well as those who find they are in need of specific wellness support. New products are coming soon! Our goal is to help people, and the animals in their care, feel better, healthier and stronger – to live life to its fullest and experience the benefits of Living More™.