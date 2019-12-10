Pixie Sticks 25mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$3.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
2 pieces
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Stay Chill and Sleep Better with Calm. CBD Ingestible Spray. Our innovative, tasteless oral spray combines full-spectrum Cannabinoid Complex from hemp (CBD, CBG, CBC, CBV, CBDA, CBGA) with natural terpenes and other natural ingredients carefully selected to de-stress and promote a sense of calm, anti-anxiety and relaxation. It’s ingestible, fast-acting and goes anywhere with you. Experience the ultimate in tranquility and calm during the day, and ease into gentle sleep at bedtime with this safe, tasteless, oral spray that delivers full-spectrum CBD directly to your system. Unlike marijuana spray or cannabis spray, Calm CBD Spray is non-THC and not psychoactive, so it won’t mess with your mind. What it will do is offer a way to de-stress and deliver a relaxed sense of calm.
on December 10th, 2019
Great cbd spray to keep next to your bed! After a busy day, a few sprays really help me drift to sleep and feel well rested in the morning.
on December 7th, 2019
Way better than my prescription anti-anxiety meds, this product helps me stay calm and polite in high traffic areas. It knocks the edge off without reducing my IQ. Thanks!
on December 2nd, 2019
Love this puts the chill in