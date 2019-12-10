 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Calm CBD Ingestible Spray

by Madrigal Creatives

4.84
Madrigal Creatives Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Calm CBD Ingestible Spray

About this product

Stay Chill and Sleep Better with Calm. CBD Ingestible Spray. Our innovative, tasteless oral spray combines full-spectrum Cannabinoid Complex from hemp (CBD, CBG, CBC, CBV, CBDA, CBGA) with natural terpenes and other natural ingredients carefully selected to de-stress and promote a sense of calm, anti-anxiety and relaxation. It’s ingestible, fast-acting and goes anywhere with you. Experience the ultimate in tranquility and calm during the day, and ease into gentle sleep at bedtime with this safe, tasteless, oral spray that delivers full-spectrum CBD directly to your system. Unlike marijuana spray or cannabis spray, Calm CBD Spray is non-THC and not psychoactive, so it won’t mess with your mind. What it will do is offer a way to de-stress and deliver a relaxed sense of calm.

4 customer reviews

4.84

ram56

Great cbd spray to keep next to your bed! After a busy day, a few sprays really help me drift to sleep and feel well rested in the morning.

aegisdog

Way better than my prescription anti-anxiety meds, this product helps me stay calm and polite in high traffic areas. It knocks the edge off without reducing my IQ. Thanks!

About this brand

Madrigal Creatives Logo
Madrigal Creatives has developed innovative product lines for people and for pets that marry full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD with powerful, health-giving functional ingredients and botanicals that repair, soothe, restore and relieve. Products for people include both soaks, body sprays, relief gels and roll-ons, exfoliating body scrubs and skincare. Many also contain Magnesium that is critical for countless body functions but typically lacking in sufficient quantities in most diets. Products for pets include great-tasting oral sprays for cats and dogs that promote healing relief and anti-anxiety. Our multitasking products are perfect for people with active lifestyles as well as those who find they are in need of specific wellness support. New products are coming soon! Our goal is to help people, and the animals in their care, feel better, healthier and stronger – to live life to its fullest and experience the benefits of Living More™.