  5. Calm. CBD Oral Spray for Dogs

Calm. CBD Oral Spray for Dogs

by Madrigal Creatives

Keep Fido Relaxed and Happy with Calm Anti-Anxiety CBD Spray for Dogs. CBD for dogs is a breakthrough in helping to manage dog anxiety and other stresses. Our great-tasting oral spray combines premium full-spectrum Cannabinoid Complex from hemp (CBD, CBG, CBC, CBDV, CBDA, CBGA) with Natural Terpenes and best-of-class ingredients carefully selected for their anti-anxiety and calming properties.

4.54

Luke.W

My dog Storm gets so excited she will pee while jumping on guests. I have found her to stop after using this spray. I am so far very happy.

aegisdog

I use this with my two big dogs before company comes over. It seems to reduce peoples perception of them as aggressive. So everyone stays in a relaxed headspace. Works great. Thanks!

Bradsby

Made my squirrelly one calm down on our recent road trip!

About this brand

Madrigal Creatives has developed innovative product lines for people and for pets that marry full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD with powerful, health-giving functional ingredients and botanicals that repair, soothe, restore and relieve. Products for people include both soaks, body sprays, relief gels and roll-ons, exfoliating body scrubs and skincare. Many also contain Magnesium that is critical for countless body functions but typically lacking in sufficient quantities in most diets. Products for pets include great-tasting oral sprays for cats and dogs that promote healing relief and anti-anxiety. Our multitasking products are perfect for people with active lifestyles as well as those who find they are in need of specific wellness support. New products are coming soon! Our goal is to help people, and the animals in their care, feel better, healthier and stronger – to live life to its fullest and experience the benefits of Living More™.