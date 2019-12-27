Relieve Plus! CBD Oral Spray for Dogs
Keep Fido Relaxed and Happy with Calm Anti-Anxiety CBD Spray for Dogs. CBD for dogs is a breakthrough in helping to manage dog anxiety and other stresses. Our great-tasting oral spray combines premium full-spectrum Cannabinoid Complex from hemp (CBD, CBG, CBC, CBDV, CBDA, CBGA) with Natural Terpenes and best-of-class ingredients carefully selected for their anti-anxiety and calming properties.
on December 27th, 2019
My dog Storm gets so excited she will pee while jumping on guests. I have found her to stop after using this spray. I am so far very happy.
on December 7th, 2019
I use this with my two big dogs before company comes over. It seems to reduce peoples perception of them as aggressive. So everyone stays in a relaxed headspace. Works great. Thanks!
on December 2nd, 2019
Made my squirrelly one calm down on our recent road trip!