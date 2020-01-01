 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Nourish CBD Infused Lip Serum

by Madrigal Creatives

Madrigal Creatives Hemp CBD Beauty Nourish CBD Infused Lip Serum

$18.00MSRP

About this product

Nourish CBD Infused Lip Serum is a marketplace first. Our exclusive formulation marries high-performance full-spectrum hemp CBD oil at concentrated levels with ultra-pure organic strawberry seed oil and other natural botanicals to replenish lip moisture, soothe & repair. Rich in healing antioxidants, Nourish leaves lips feeling smooth & healthy again. With a subtle, natural berry flavor and easy glide-on application, Nourish CBD Infused Lip Serum is an important addition to daily routines to hydrate and soothe dry, cracked or chapped lips and reap the benefits of advanced lip health.

About this brand

Madrigal Creatives has developed innovative product lines for people and for pets that marry full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD with powerful, health-giving functional ingredients and botanicals that repair, soothe, restore and relieve. Products for people include both soaks, body sprays, relief gels and roll-ons, exfoliating body scrubs and skincare. Many also contain Magnesium that is critical for countless body functions but typically lacking in sufficient quantities in most diets. Products for pets include great-tasting oral sprays for cats and dogs that promote healing relief and anti-anxiety. Our multitasking products are perfect for people with active lifestyles as well as those who find they are in need of specific wellness support. New products are coming soon! Our goal is to help people, and the animals in their care, feel better, healthier and stronger – to live life to its fullest and experience the benefits of Living More™.