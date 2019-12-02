 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Oooh Recovery CBD Bath Bomb

by Madrigal Creatives

About this product

Go hard and then go soak with Oooh Recovery Bath Bomb! Each individually-wrapped CDB bath bomb is packed with full-spectrum CBD from hemp and a proprietary medley of best quality organic essential oils with restorative ingredients. What are the resulting benefits of bath bombs? Soothing recovery, decreased inflammation and healing wellness. That means you’re relaxed, recovered and back for more!

3 customer reviews

jcruta27

I slept so good after I used this I already ordered more, awesome product

Bradsby

Awesome pure and natural always think it is funky to have bright pink and blue in the bath not normal this stuff is the bomb literally

lovetwoplay

Love these essential oil blend and CBD combo super relaxing like no other Bath balm I have tried. Super potent and relaxing!

About this brand

Madrigal Creatives has developed innovative product lines for people and for pets that marry full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD with powerful, health-giving functional ingredients and botanicals that repair, soothe, restore and relieve. Products for people include both soaks, body sprays, relief gels and roll-ons, exfoliating body scrubs and skincare. Many also contain Magnesium that is critical for countless body functions but typically lacking in sufficient quantities in most diets. Products for pets include great-tasting oral sprays for cats and dogs that promote healing relief and anti-anxiety. Our multitasking products are perfect for people with active lifestyles as well as those who find they are in need of specific wellness support. New products are coming soon! Our goal is to help people, and the animals in their care, feel better, healthier and stronger – to live life to its fullest and experience the benefits of Living More™.