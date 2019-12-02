Calm. CBD Oral Spray for Dogs
by Madrigal Creatives
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Keep Kitty Purring with Relieve Plus! CBD Pain and Wellness Spray for Cats. Our great-tasting oral spray combines premium full-spectrum Cannabinoid Complex from hemp (CBD, CBG, CBC, CBDV, CBDA, CBGA) with natural terpenes and best-of-class ingredients carefully selected for their anti-inflammatory, pain relief and healing properties.
on December 2nd, 2019
Thought this may be difficult to get in mouth but awesomeness
on November 19th, 2019
We have an older cat that has been struggling with arthritis. Regular use of this seems to make her more comfortable.