 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet sprays
  5. Relieve Plus! CBD Oral Spray for Dogs

Relieve Plus! CBD Oral Spray for Dogs

by Madrigal Creatives

Skip to Reviews
4.73
Madrigal Creatives Pets Pet Sprays Relieve Plus! CBD Oral Spray for Dogs

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Keep Fido’s Tail Wagging with Relieve Plus! Pain & Wellness CBD Spray for Dogs. Our great-tasting oral spray combines premium full-spectrum Cannabinoid Complex from Hemp (CBD, CBG, CBC, CBDV, CBDA, CBGA) with natural terpenes and best-of-class beneficial ingredients carefully selected for their anti-inflammatory, pain relief and healing properties.

3 customer reviews

4.73

write a review

aegisdog

I give this to my big dog after we finish our evening run. He seems much more comfortable in the morning when he wakes up. Im certain it is helping him enjoy our time together. Thanks!

lovetwoplay

My old gal is about 15 years and this seems to really make her more comfortable. Her hips seem to be weakening and daily use makes her a happier more mobile gal.

About this brand

Madrigal Creatives Logo
Madrigal Creatives has developed innovative product lines for people and for pets that marry full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD with powerful, health-giving functional ingredients and botanicals that repair, soothe, restore and relieve. Products for people include both soaks, body sprays, relief gels and roll-ons, exfoliating body scrubs and skincare. Many also contain Magnesium that is critical for countless body functions but typically lacking in sufficient quantities in most diets. Products for pets include great-tasting oral sprays for cats and dogs that promote healing relief and anti-anxiety. Our multitasking products are perfect for people with active lifestyles as well as those who find they are in need of specific wellness support. New products are coming soon! Our goal is to help people, and the animals in their care, feel better, healthier and stronger – to live life to its fullest and experience the benefits of Living More™.