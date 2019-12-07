Calm. CBD Oral Spray for Dogs
by Madrigal Creatives
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Keep Fido’s Tail Wagging with Relieve Plus! Pain & Wellness CBD Spray for Dogs. Our great-tasting oral spray combines premium full-spectrum Cannabinoid Complex from Hemp (CBD, CBG, CBC, CBDV, CBDA, CBGA) with natural terpenes and best-of-class beneficial ingredients carefully selected for their anti-inflammatory, pain relief and healing properties.
on December 7th, 2019
I give this to my big dog after we finish our evening run. He seems much more comfortable in the morning when he wakes up. Im certain it is helping him enjoy our time together. Thanks!
on December 2nd, 2019
Older dog appreciates this huge help
on November 19th, 2019
My old gal is about 15 years and this seems to really make her more comfortable. Her hips seem to be weakening and daily use makes her a happier more mobile gal.