CBD Bath Bomb - Lavender and Lilac - 150mg (138ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Our innovative topical spray combines premium full-spectrum Cannabinoid Complex from hemp (CBD, CBG, CBC, CBV, CBDA, CBGA) with natural terpenes, best-of-class organic essential oils, other beneficial ingredients known for their calming properties plus rapidly-absorbed Magnesium.
on December 10th, 2019
I love to use this spray in the evening right after I’ve toweled off from a shower. Couple this with the oral cbd spray and it’s the perfect way to relax after a long day. It’s smells good too, which is important to me because I have a sensitive nose.
on December 2nd, 2019
Check the potency of this and all of their products WAY more bang for your buck full spectrum to boot
on November 19th, 2019
Genius, love my magnesium and love my CBD the combo is off the charts for wellness. Great smelling too!