Soothe CBD Body Spray

by Madrigal Creatives

Madrigal Creatives Hemp CBD Bath & Body Soothe CBD Body Spray

About this product

Relax and rebalance with Soothe Body Spray. Our innovative topical spray combines premium full-spectrum Cannabinoid Complex from hemp (CBD, CBG, CBC, CBV, CBDA, CBGA) with natural terpenes, best-of-class organic essential oils, other beneficial ingredients known for their calming properties plus rapidly-absorbed Magnesium. More than just an essential oil body spray, or just a Magnesium oil body spray, our fast-acting full-spectrum CBD body mist spray contains a powerful combination of pure ingredients that allow you to experience the ultimate in relaxation and overall well-being while soothing, hydrating and refreshing your skin.

3 customer reviews

ram56

I love to use this spray in the evening right after I’ve toweled off from a shower. Couple this with the oral cbd spray and it’s the perfect way to relax after a long day. It’s smells good too, which is important to me because I have a sensitive nose.

Bradsby

Check the potency of this and all of their products WAY more bang for your buck full spectrum to boot

lovetwoplay

Genius, love my magnesium and love my CBD the combo is off the charts for wellness. Great smelling too!

About this brand

Madrigal Creatives Logo
Madrigal Creatives has developed innovative product lines for people and for pets that marry full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD with powerful, health-giving functional ingredients and botanicals that repair, soothe, restore and relieve. Products for people include both soaks, body sprays, relief gels and roll-ons, exfoliating body scrubs and skincare. Many also contain Magnesium that is critical for countless body functions but typically lacking in sufficient quantities in most diets. Products for pets include great-tasting oral sprays for cats and dogs that promote healing relief and anti-anxiety. Our multitasking products are perfect for people with active lifestyles as well as those who find they are in need of specific wellness support. New products are coming soon! Our goal is to help people, and the animals in their care, feel better, healthier and stronger – to live life to its fullest and experience the benefits of Living More™.