We solved the common pain points of the classically popular dugout system many still use. Tedious Loading - Hot One-Hitter Pipes on Lips - Moisture Stealing Wood Bodies - Loose Lids - all dealt with by innovations tucked into a sleek & traditional body style. The retro design provides an integral loading tool which offers a stable platform for weed to easily fill the 2 gram reservoir. Then we designed a custom turned one-hitter that has a washable silicone butt to stop that heat transfer to the user's lips. Tired of spilling in pockets & on the ground from dropping; we added a spring tensioned lid.