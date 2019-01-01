 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Magic Bus Experience: Los Angeles 420 Holiday Playground

Magic Bus Experience: Los Angeles 420 Holiday Playground

by Magic Bus Experience

$35.00MSRP

About this product

When was the last time you crawled through a homemade pillow fort? Or colored on the walls with markers? How about stuffing yourself full with unlimited tater tots? Challenge your friends to free-play video games in the High Score Arcade. Fall down the Rabbit Hole in an Alice in Wonderland themed black-light mini-golf course. Watch a live band perform Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin synched to animated movies. Dance the night away in the Silent Disco, relax in the Zen Lounge, sing Karaoke, be amazed with up close Magic, and so much more! LA's only fully immersive, interactive, 420 Holiday Playground!

About this brand

Magic Bus Experience is L.A.'s only Toker's Playground, with all your favorite activities to do while baked in one, whimsical wonderland. When was the last time you crawled through a homemade pillow fort? Or drew on the walls, how about stuffing yourself full with unlimited tater tots? Challenge your friends to free-play video games in the High Score Arcade. Watch a live band perform Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin synched to animated movies. Black-light put put, Silent Disco, Zen Lounge, Karaoke, Magic, and more!  LA's only fully immersive, interactive, 420 Holiday event!