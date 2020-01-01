Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$21.00
Experience the layered effects of whole leaf tea extracts, herbal infusions and 10mg or 40mg of THC, sweetened with agave and monk fruit. Relax and unwind with this acai-berry blend infused with green tea, CBD, antioxidants and Hybrid THC.
