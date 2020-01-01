 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Indica Sleep

Indica Sleep

by Magic Buzz

Write a review
Magic Buzz Edibles Beverages Indica Sleep

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Experience the layered effects of whole leaf tea extracts, herbal infusions and THC. Sweetened with agave and monk fruit this honey-lemon blend is sure to be your new favorite cup of tea. Sleep sweetly with this infusion of chamomile tea, melatonin, valerian root and Indica THC

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Magic Buzz Logo
The Magic Buzz is committed to creating playful, high-quality cannabis beverages infused with functional ingredients to ensure absolute effectiveness.