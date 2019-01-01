About this product

Balancing Bleus introduces itself with a gentle, sweet flavor, then harmonizes with the softly invigorating tang of eucalyptus. The addition of Damiana makes for a mood-enhancing aphrodisiac. With calming effects to the body and breath, this blend encourages relief of tension and anxiety, and will help restore your body and mind to a state of balance. Balancing Bleus Herbal Blend contains the following herbs: - Dalmation Sage - Passion Flower - Eucalyptus - Damiana Expertly blended by the good folks at VaporBrothers *All ingredients are dried natural plants; there are NO synthetic compounds present.