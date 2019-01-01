About this product
Crafted from premium wood, silicone and acrylic, this stylish new accessory takes stealth and portability to a whole new level. It pairs easily with most narrow-neck bottles, including plastic water bottles, soda bottles, and most glass bottles, thus reducing the chances of spillage or breakage on the go. Also, at first glance, the Bottle Rocket resembles a fancy cork or wine stopper, making it seemingly benign to the untrained eye. However, once this modular device is fully assembled and hooked up to your favorite Launch Box or Muad-Dib, you can launch from a bottle anytime, anywhere! Your purchase includes: - One Cherry or Walnut Bottle Rocket (2 1/2” length, 3/4” to 1” inner bottle-neck diameter) - One silicone whip (18” length) - One short acrylic draw stem (2 1/2” length) - One long, non-perforated acrylic stem (4 3/8” length ) - Two perforated acrylic down-stems (3” length & 4 1/2” length) - One silicone coupler (1” length) - Instructions - Velvet storage pouch Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA
About this strain
Super Silver Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Crossing genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky sativa that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.