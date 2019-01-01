About this product

Crafted from premium wood, silicone and acrylic, this stylish new accessory takes stealth and portability to a whole new level. It pairs easily with most narrow-neck bottles, including plastic water bottles, soda bottles, and most glass bottles, thus reducing the chances of spillage or breakage on the go. Also, at first glance, the Bottle Rocket resembles a fancy cork or wine stopper, making it seemingly benign to the untrained eye. However, once this modular device is fully assembled and hooked up to your favorite Launch Box or Muad-Dib, you can launch from a bottle anytime, anywhere! Your purchase includes: - One Cherry or Walnut Bottle Rocket (2 1/2” length, 3/4” to 1” inner bottle-neck diameter) - One silicone whip (18” length) - One short acrylic draw stem (2 1/2” length) - One long, non-perforated acrylic stem (4 3/8” length ) - Two perforated acrylic down-stems (3” length & 4 1/2” length) - One silicone coupler (1” length) - Instructions - Velvet storage pouch Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA