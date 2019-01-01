 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Celtic Tree of Life Laser Launch Box Kit

by Magic-Flight

$119.00MSRP

About this product

The Celtic Tree of Life is thought to be a mystical passageway into and between the spirit worlds. The roots dig deep into the underworld, the branches shoot out to the heavens, and the trunk in our physical realm serves as both a link of correspondence between gods and a secret door into our unknown spiritual selves. Featuring the interlacing designs commonly found in Celtic art, and further exemplifying the connection and continuity of all life on earth, the Celtic Tree of Life emblem will guide you toward spiritual clarity and strengthen your affinity with the earth. Celtic Tree of Life Laser Launch Box Kit includes: - One Maple, Cherry or Walnut Celtic Tree of Life Laser-Etched Launch Box - (2) rechargeable NiMH batteries with protective caps - Battery charger - Velvet Bag - Glass draw stem - Cleaning brush - Flight Guide - Lifetime Functional Warranty (click here for details) Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA International customers will receive a plug adapter suitable for use in their own country with each Launch Box Kit.

About this brand

The Magic-Flight Launch Box® is a small, fast, portable vaporizer useable by anyone, anywhere, anytime. It provides a convenient, reliable and efficient alternative to smoking. All of our Magic-Flight kits are crafted by skilled, local artisans in San Diego, California. The Launch Box® vaporizer is a green product sourced from natural and renewable materials.