About this product
The Celtic Tree of Life is thought to be a mystical passageway into and between the spirit worlds. The roots dig deep into the underworld, the branches shoot out to the heavens, and the trunk in our physical realm serves as both a link of correspondence between gods and a secret door into our unknown spiritual selves. Featuring the interlacing designs commonly found in Celtic art, and further exemplifying the connection and continuity of all life on earth, the Celtic Tree of Life emblem will guide you toward spiritual clarity and strengthen your affinity with the earth. Celtic Tree of Life Laser Launch Box Kit includes: - One Maple, Cherry or Walnut Celtic Tree of Life Laser-Etched Launch Box - (2) rechargeable NiMH batteries with protective caps - Battery charger - Velvet Bag - Glass draw stem - Cleaning brush - Flight Guide - Lifetime Functional Warranty (click here for details) Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA International customers will receive a plug adapter suitable for use in their own country with each Launch Box Kit.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Grandma’s Sugar Cookies
Grandma’s Sugar Cookies by Johnston’s Genetics is a sweet cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Black Sugar Berry. This strain brings GSC’s happy, heavyweight buzz together with the candied indica-dominant genetics of Black Sugar Berry (Black Sugar Rose x Plushberry) to offer consumers a delectable terpene profile rich with notes of anise, tart cherries, dough, and pungent earth. It behaves similarly to Girl Scout Cookies, but offers deeper relaxation that may lead to sleep. This strain’s strong, carefree effects make it ideal for folks looking to nullify stress and enhance mood.