About this product
Designed here, at Magic-Flight, each of these exclusive grinders is hand-finished by one of our skilled artisans. Its intuitive design allows it to perch on top of the bowl of your Launch Box and deposit ground herbal material directly into your trench for the perfect session every time. How it works: when herbal material is put in the Finishing Grinder, it is pushed against the grinding surface. Twisting the Finishing Grinder grates the material into the trench, resulting in an extremely fine, fluffy grind, ideal for your Launch Box.
About this strain
Sour Diesel
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.