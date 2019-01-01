 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. Finishing Grinder

Finishing Grinder

by Magic-Flight

Write a review
Magic-Flight Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Finishing Grinder
Magic-Flight Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Finishing Grinder
Magic-Flight Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Finishing Grinder
Magic-Flight Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Finishing Grinder

$35.00MSRP

About this product

Designed here, at Magic-Flight, each of these exclusive grinders is hand-finished by one of our skilled artisans. Its intuitive design allows it to perch on top of the bowl of your Launch Box and deposit ground herbal material directly into your trench for the perfect session every time. How it works: when herbal material is put in the Finishing Grinder, it is pushed against the grinding surface. Twisting the Finishing Grinder grates the material into the trench, resulting in an extremely fine, fluffy grind, ideal for your Launch Box.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

Magic-Flight Logo
The Magic-Flight Launch Box® is a small, fast, portable vaporizer useable by anyone, anywhere, anytime. It provides a convenient, reliable and efficient alternative to smoking. All of our Magic-Flight kits are crafted by skilled, local artisans in San Diego, California. The Launch Box® vaporizer is a green product sourced from natural and renewable materials.