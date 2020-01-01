About this product

Well, since style, aesthetics, and a happy balance of form and function have always held significant importance here at Magic-Flight, we are excited to introduce our new Gold Cell Battery Set. Engraved with our signature glyph, and complete with protective black caps, these batteries have been designed specifically for use with all of our Magic-Flight vaporizers, especially the Muad-Dibs and our Monocle Edition Launch Box. Just like their predecessors, these new Gold Cell batteries employ proprietary chemistry to deliver an experience tailored for the Launch Box and Muad-Dib Concentrate Box, resembling the performance of a Power Adapter 2.1 at a setting between 70% and 80%. All of our NiMH AA rechargeable batteries will last considerably longer than other batteries, providing between two and three trenches-worth of power, a faster heat-up time, and a hotter trench temperature when in use. Also, check out our Magic-Flight Battery Charger to keep your batteries going strong. Complete your vaporizing experience in Steampunk style with our new Gold Cell Battery Set. Technical specifications: - Capacity: 2250 mAh - Type: between LSD and HSD (What does this mean?) - Expected duration: 2-3 trenches