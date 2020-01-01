Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Golden Mean ratio is a proportion that naturally occurs in a great number of natural objects, organisms, and phenomena. This ratio has been extensively studied by mathematicians, artists, astronomers, architects, and many others for centuries. Of particular interest, is its ability to make apparent the underlying commonality among seemingly unrelated things. From plant-growth patterns to galaxy formation to human proportions, the more we learn about this pervasive pattern that permeated our reality, the more it seems to present itself wherever we look. Careful consideration and a combination of the principles behind different spiral forms provides a sense of motion to a harmoniously proportioned wing, its feathers spiraling back into the heart of infinity. Infinity Wing Laser Launch Box Kit includes: - One Maple, Cherry or Walnut Infinity Wing Laser-Etched Launch Box - (2) rechargeable NiMH batteries with protective caps - Battery charger - Velvet Bag - Glass draw stem - Cleaning brush - Flight Guide - Lifetime Functional Warranty (click here for details) Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA International customers will receive a plug adapter suitable for use in their own country with each Launch Box Kit.
Be the first to review this product.
Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.