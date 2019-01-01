About this product

Metatron's Cube is a highly geometric aspect of the Flower of Life that was first discovered by a medieval Italian mathematician. The figure, Metatron, is the ultimate communicator between humans and the divine in a variety of apocryphal texts, and many believe his cube to contain sacred geometry that will allow us to understand every living being. The cube contains the five three-dimensional “Platonic solids”, which represent the five elements: earth, air, fire, water, and ether. Not only do these shapes each fit perfectly inside a sphere with identical faces, edges and angles, their forms have been proven as the basis of the entire periodic table of elements. Within the complex shape, one can see a hexagram, known as a symbol of duality, and a star tetrahedron, which represents the energy field around each of our bodies. Metatron's Cube also reveals a hexagon, a shape found in naturally-occurring phenomena such as honeycombs and flowers, implying that there is a mysterious universal order. Within this abstruse design, you will explore the synchronicity of the Universe, and encounter the mathematical, natural, and metaphysical unity between yourself and the world around you. Metatron's Cube Laser Launch Box Kit includes: - One Maple, Cherry or Walnut Metatron's Cube Laser-Etched Launch Box - (2) rechargeable NiMH batteries with protective caps - Battery charger - Velvet Bag - Glass draw stem - Cleaning brush - Flight Guide - Lifetime Functional Warranty (click here for details) Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA International customers will receive a plug adapter suitable for use in their own country with each Launch Box Kit.