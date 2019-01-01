 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Reddit Pineapple Laser Launch Box Kit

Reddit Pineapple Laser Launch Box Kit

by Magic-Flight

Write a review
Magic-Flight Vaping Portable Vaporizers Reddit Pineapple Laser Launch Box Kit
Magic-Flight Vaping Portable Vaporizers Reddit Pineapple Laser Launch Box Kit
Magic-Flight Vaping Portable Vaporizers Reddit Pineapple Laser Launch Box Kit

$119.00MSRP

About this product

The Pineapple logo is a popular icon within the r/trees community on Reddit. As an extension of our love for Reddit and the love and enthusiasm they share with us, we are pleased to offer this special-edition, laser-etched Launch Box. Reddit Pineapple Laser Launch Box Kit includes: - One Maple, Cherry or Walnut Reddit Pineapple Laser-Etched Launch Box - (2) rechargeable NiMH batteries with protective caps - Battery charger - Velvet Bag - Glass draw stem - Cleaning brush - Flight Guide - Lifetime Functional Warranty (click here for details) Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA International customers will receive a plug adapter suitable for use in their own country with each Launch Box Kit.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Pineapple

Pineapple
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Pineapple was developed by selecting a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB) that expressed predominantly indica growth features and intense tropical flavors. After generations of inbreeding, the strain developed a sturdy structure and more pronounced flavors of pineapple and diesel. The buds take on a bulbous shape that, in a way, resemble the fruit. A perfect strain for stress relief, Pineapple will transport you to your happy place, leaving you uplifted and relaxed.

About this brand

Magic-Flight Logo
The Magic-Flight Launch Box® is a small, fast, portable vaporizer useable by anyone, anywhere, anytime. It provides a convenient, reliable and efficient alternative to smoking. All of our Magic-Flight kits are crafted by skilled, local artisans in San Diego, California. The Launch Box® vaporizer is a green product sourced from natural and renewable materials.