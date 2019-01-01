About this product

The Pineapple logo is a popular icon within the r/trees community on Reddit. As an extension of our love for Reddit and the love and enthusiasm they share with us, we are pleased to offer this special-edition, laser-etched Launch Box. Reddit Pineapple Laser Launch Box Kit includes: - One Maple, Cherry or Walnut Reddit Pineapple Laser-Etched Launch Box - (2) rechargeable NiMH batteries with protective caps - Battery charger - Velvet Bag - Glass draw stem - Cleaning brush - Flight Guide - Lifetime Functional Warranty (click here for details) Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA International customers will receive a plug adapter suitable for use in their own country with each Launch Box Kit.