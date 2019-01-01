About this product

The aromas and flavors can help you feel yourself again by calming your nerves. It is a valuable blend to help overcome all types of stress-related conditions and renew your emotional equilibrium. Revitalizing can also help in treating tension headaches and migraines, and stimulating the appetite. Revitalizing Herbal Blend contains the following herbs: - Dalmation Sage - Lavender - Peppermint - Spearmint Expertly blended by the good folks at VaporBrothers *All ingredients are dried natural plants; there are NO synthetic compounds present.