This blend may help balance hormonal swings in men and women; it is also a beneficial blend for those trying to kick the smoking habit. Sweetly Calming has excellent relaxing and warming effects on the torso, as well as soothing effects on the stomach and intestines. Sweetly Calming Herbal Blend contains the following herbs: - Damiana - Lavender - Lemon Balm - Chamomile Flower Expertly blended by the good folks at VaporBrothers *All ingredients are dried natural plants; there are NO synthetic compounds present.