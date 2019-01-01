 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Magic-Flight

This blend may help balance hormonal swings in men and women; it is also a beneficial blend for those trying to kick the smoking habit. Sweetly Calming has excellent relaxing and warming effects on the torso, as well as soothing effects on the stomach and intestines. Sweetly Calming Herbal Blend contains the following herbs: - Damiana - Lavender - Lemon Balm - Chamomile Flower Expertly blended by the good folks at VaporBrothers *All ingredients are dried natural plants; there are NO synthetic compounds present.

The Magic-Flight Launch Box® is a small, fast, portable vaporizer useable by anyone, anywhere, anytime. It provides a convenient, reliable and efficient alternative to smoking. All of our Magic-Flight kits are crafted by skilled, local artisans in San Diego, California. The Launch Box® vaporizer is a green product sourced from natural and renewable materials.