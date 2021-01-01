Caramel Apple Indica 100mg 10-pack
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Enjoy the flavor of a county fair staple with the convenience of our individually wrapped gourmet caramels. Lower your lap bar for a wild ride with a carnival-inspired delicacy that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Gluten free Vegetarian Ten individually wrapped 10mg caramels per box
We took the best recipe we knew, our grandmother’s, and maintained its timeless simplicity. Eight simple ingredients you can pronounce and hand spread for a caramel just like the ones you ate sitting on Grandma’s counter. Gluten Free Vegetarian Sold in packs of 10 Individually wrapped in child resistant film
