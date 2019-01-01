About this product

Made in our state-of-the-art kitchen by our amazing chefs, Magic Kitchen's classic recipes provide a quality experience at a fair price. Our goal is to bring our fans the most delicious, safe and consistent Cannabis edibles on the market. -- Infused with pure distillate, our products bring the buzz while you taste the flavor, not the weed. We grow with passion, extract with precision and cook with care to bring you an edible that's, well...magic.