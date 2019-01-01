About this product
Amplify your drive, boost your imagination. This one delivers for the heavy-hitters out there, the woman on a mission. You’ll be knocking that to-do list out like nobody’s business. But we won’t judge you if you get side-tracked by your record collection. Due to the special nature of our cold brew, it's only available in Bend. Please visit our hometown where you'll be able to find it a the finest dispensaries in town.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Magic Number
Magic Number Ginger Beer and Cold-Brewed Coffees are insanely delicious, craft brewed, cannabis-infused beverages for spirited individuals everywhere. Our non-alcoholic beverages are available in 4 doses (3mg, 10mg, 25mg, and 50mg THC) so you can tailor your experience to the occasion. Our craft brewed beverages are made from scratch with love in Bend, Oregon. We juice the organic Peruvian ginger ourselves and use fresh locally roasted Guatemalan coffee beans. Magic Number beverages are all natural, made with cane sugar (no corn syrup here), and don’t contain any preservatives. Our beverages also make delicious mixers with recipes only limited by your imagination. What’s your Magic Number?