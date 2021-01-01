 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Hybrid Raspberry Magic Drops 150mg
Hybrid

Hybrid Raspberry Magic Drops 150mg

by Magic Number

Magic Number Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Hybrid Raspberry Magic Drops 150mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The long days and warm nights were our inspiration for this delicious Raspberry Magic Drops, infused with Mimosa live resin.

About this brand

Magic Number is Oregon's premier liquid cannabis company, specializing in crafting the finest all-natural live resin drinks and tinctures available. With a full line of ready-to-drink natural sodas and zero-sugar seltzers infused with nano-emulsified water soluble live resin, as well as a line of high potency shots, Magic Number offers consumers multiple strength and strain options in their products so everyone can find your "magic number". From 10mg to 1000mg, we make sure everyone can cast a spell that works for them. Discover why liquid cannabis is the fastest acting, most delicious edible available on the market with Magic Number.

About this strain

Mimosa

Mimosa
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake - with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a rising star in the cannabis community, so don't pass up an opportunity to enjoy this special strain.

