About this product
Bright and citrusy, passionate and intense, you just found your soulmate. Passionfruit Magic Drops have the power to transport, like a good love should. The Sativa extract boasts 100% single-strain full spectrum quality. Pure, unadulterated delight.
About this brand
Magic Number
Magic Number Ginger Beer and Cold-Brewed Coffees are insanely delicious, craft brewed, cannabis-infused beverages for spirited individuals everywhere. Our non-alcoholic beverages are available in 4 doses (3mg, 10mg, 25mg, and 50mg THC) so you can tailor your experience to the occasion. Our craft brewed beverages are made from scratch with love in Bend, Oregon. We juice the organic Peruvian ginger ourselves and use fresh locally roasted Guatemalan coffee beans. Magic Number beverages are all natural, made with cane sugar (no corn syrup here), and don’t contain any preservatives. Our beverages also make delicious mixers with recipes only limited by your imagination. What’s your Magic Number?