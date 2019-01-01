About this product
The push-button Variable Voltage Batteries are compatible with our 510 threaded vape cartridges. The dial at the base of the battery allows you to adjust the voltage to your liking. Each battery has a polished gold finish and includes a USB-charger.
We’re experiencing a renaissance in the cannabis industry, and Magic Pipe is leading the way with a bespoke collection of polished gold vape pens that elevate your mood and style. This is not your basic vape pen, it’s magic. Our approach combines sophistication and design with a respect for cannabis culture that started it all. By staying fully immersed in the vaping community, we’ve been able to collaborate with tastemakers and introduce custom-made oils that resonate with cannabis connoisseurs, and first-time smokers alike. Go ahead, vape on!