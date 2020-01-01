About this product

Magic Remedy brings to you our Premium Hemp Cooling Roll on gel. This product contains menthol along with other ingredients which gives it a nice cooling feeling when applied. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a natural constituent of hemp oil. Follow instructions on label for dosage and use. For ages 18 and over. Other Ingredients: Mentha (Menthol) USP, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Extract, Arctium Lappa (Burdock) Extract, Arnica Montana (arnica) Flower Extract, Boswellia, (Frankincense) Oil, Calendula Officinalis (Calendula) Extract, Carmelia Sinensis (Green Tea) Extract, Carbomer, Glycerin, Ilex Paraguariensis (Yerba Mate) Leaf Extract, Isopropyl Alcohol, Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Oil Extract, Isopropyl Myristate, Mellisa Officinalis (Lemon Balm) Leaf Extract, Silica, Purified Water.