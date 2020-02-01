BellaAlina
on February 1st, 2020
Great tasting gummies. This product is very helpful. I was having pain in my knees and now it’s gone.
Magic Remedy brings to you our Premium Hemp CBD Gummies (THC Free). There is 25mg per gummy and a total of 30 gummies per unit. Follow instructions on label for dosage and use. For ages 18 and over.
