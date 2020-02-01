 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Hemp CBD Gummies (750mg)

Hemp CBD Gummies (750mg)

by Magic Remedy

About this product

Magic Remedy brings to you our Premium Hemp CBD Gummies (THC Free). There is 25mg per gummy and a total of 30 gummies per unit. Follow instructions on label for dosage and use. For ages 18 and over.

BellaAlina

Great tasting gummies. This product is very helpful. I was having pain in my knees and now it’s gone.

Free Shipping, High Quality, and Transparency for all of our customers. An online CBD business located in Los Angeles, CA.