  Home
  Products
  Hemp CBD
  Hemp CBD oil
  Hemp CBD Oil 500mg (Terpene Infused)

Hemp CBD Oil 500mg (Terpene Infused)

by Magic Remedy

5.01
Magic Remedy Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Hemp CBD Oil 500mg (Terpene Infused)

$55.00MSRP

About this product

Magic Remedy brings to you our highest quality Broad Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil THC Free. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a natural constituent of hemp oil. Enhanced with terpenes for a more robust formula. Follow instructions on label for dosage and use. For ages 18 and over.

1 customer review

5.01

BellaAlina

My favorite product I had trouble sleeping. It helps me sleep well and makes me relaxed. I’ll definitely buy it again

About this brand

Magic Remedy Logo
Free Shipping, High Quality, and Transparency for all of our customers. An online CBD business located in Los Angeles, CA.