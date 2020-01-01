 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Magic Time Farms

About this product

If you love the terpene essence of blueberries and an uplifting sativa head change, then climb to the tallest hill you see and scream for Loud Berry. The breeder, Mike Jennings, of Loud Seeds, truly has bred an absolute winner with this strain. This strain took 2nd place at the SoCal High Times Cup in the sativa class. This strain has sweet berry notes and earthy undertones with an uplifting sativa high we all look for... Enjoy.

