  5. Candy Apple Kush

Candy Apple Kush

by Maine Cannabis Exchange

Maine Cannabis Exchange Cannabis Flower Candy Apple Kush

About this strain

Candy Apple Kush

Candy Apple Kush

A lip-smacking sugary strain from Exotic Genetix, Candy Apple Kush is a cross of Obsou33t’s Sour Apple and Exotic Genetix’s Triple OG. It has a beautiful lime green color profile and comes drenched in trichomes. It stacks for big yields and its terps stink like sour apples with a slight gassy tingle on the backend, awakening your senses and dropping you into a quality balanced buzz.

About this brand

The Exchange is built on a core belief that our relationship with cannabis is changing. By questioning assumptions, being true to our community, providing the highest quality in products and services, and listening to our customers, we can create a new and exciting standard for the cannabis experience.