Birthday Cake
by Grassroots Cannabis
3.5 grams
$55.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
A lip-smacking sugary strain from Exotic Genetix, Candy Apple Kush is a cross of Obsou33t’s Sour Apple and Exotic Genetix’s Triple OG. It has a beautiful lime green color profile and comes drenched in trichomes. It stacks for big yields and its terps stink like sour apples with a slight gassy tingle on the backend, awakening your senses and dropping you into a quality balanced buzz.