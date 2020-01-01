 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Sour Jack Pre-Roll 1g
Sativa

Sour Jack Pre-Roll 1g

by Maine Cannabis Exchange

Maine Cannabis Exchange Cannabis Pre-rolls Sour Jack Pre-Roll 1g

About this strain

Sour Jack

Sour Jack

Sour Jack, one-half Sour Diesel one-half and Jack Herer, takes its name from its parents. It has developed a solid reputation and is highlighted by an intense aroma and profound cerebral effects. After combining the two sativa-dominant strains, we are left with an amazing combination of tropical, sweet flavors that mix with pungent tones of citrus and diesel. The uplifting effects can provide a spark of energy and minimize body fatigue. Sour Jack is a great strain to fight off depression and to help you stay active.

About this brand

The Exchange is built on a core belief that our relationship with cannabis is changing. By questioning assumptions, being true to our community, providing the highest quality in products and services, and listening to our customers, we can create a new and exciting standard for the cannabis experience.