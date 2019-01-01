White Kush is the dreamy daughter of Afghan Kush and White Widow. A powerful indica, this strain will put you to sleep in a hurry. Taking after its kush heritage, White Kush features a strong and incredibly pungent aroma and is the perfect strain for relaxation and stress relief, great for winding down at the end of the day. Typically flowering between 8-10 weeks, this strain is good for both indoor and outdoor cultivation.