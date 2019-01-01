 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
White Kush

by Mainland Cannabis

White Kush is the dreamy daughter of Afghan Kush and White Widow. A powerful indica, this strain will put you to sleep in a hurry. Taking after its kush heritage, White Kush features a strong and incredibly pungent aroma and is the perfect strain for relaxation and stress relief, great for winding down at the end of the day. Typically flowering between 8-10 weeks, this strain is good for both indoor and outdoor cultivation. 

