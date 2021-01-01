 Loading…

Aloe and Jojoba Lotion 500 mg

by Maiz Extracts

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Maiz Extracts CBD Lotion contains soothing Aloe and Jojoba oil, which give it a relaxing scent and a smooth skin feel. Use CBD Lotion with Aloe and Jojoba after a workout or to rehydrate your skin! Maiz Extracts CBD Aloe and Jojoba Lotion is packed with 500 mg of CBD isolate. No tetrahydrocannabinol is in this product. Relax, it's time to take a break! Maiz Extracts operates out of Westerville, Ohio. Our products are hemp-derived and contain less than or equal to 0.3% THC.

About this brand

Maiz Extracts is an Ohio-based CBD retailer. Named after our dog Maisey, we are excited to provide great CBD products for both you and your pets!

