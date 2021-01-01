About this product

Maiz Extracts CBD Lotion contains soothing Aloe and Jojoba oil, which give it a relaxing scent and a smooth skin feel. Use CBD Lotion with Aloe and Jojoba after a workout or to rehydrate your skin! Maiz Extracts CBD Aloe and Jojoba Lotion is packed with 500 mg of CBD isolate. No tetrahydrocannabinol is in this product. Relax, it's time to take a break! Maiz Extracts operates out of Westerville, Ohio. Our products are hemp-derived and contain less than or equal to 0.3% THC.