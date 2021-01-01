 Loading…

Strawberry Gummy Rings 750 mg

by Maiz Extracts

Maiz Extracts Broad Spectrum CBD gummies each contain 30 mg total cannabinoids (for a 25 count container of 750 mg total cannabinoids). Maiz Extracts Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies make for a great treat at the start or end of the day. Currently offered in Strawberry. New CBD users should start with low dosages (one gummy) to determine how CBD affects them. If larger doses are required to feel the effects of CBD, try more than one gummy at a time. Relax, it's time to take a break! Maiz Extracts operates out of Westerville, Ohio. Our products are hemp-derived and contain less than or equal to 0.3% THC.

Maiz Extracts is an Ohio-based CBD retailer. Named after our dog Maisey, we are excited to provide great CBD products for both you and your pets!

