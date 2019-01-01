 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by MakersMIP

The love child of Purple Thai and an Afghani Indica, bred by Dutch Passion and later propagated by DJ Short. The plant is described as having pear-shaped buds with purple calyxes. Flo can potentially be harvested multiple times, creating a "flo" of buds. The effects are characterized as light and energetic, allowing for clarity of thought. -Information sourced by Leafly.

This #1 rated Cannabis Cup winner of 1996 is the love child of Purple Thai and an Afghani Indica, bred by Dutch Passion and later propagated by DJ Short. The plant is described as having pear-shaped buds with purple calyxes. Flo can potentially be harvested multiple times, creating a "flo" of buds. The effects are characterized as light and energetic, allowing for clarity of thought. 

About this brand

MakersMIP Logo
RELATE We are a passionate group helping to shape this growing industry. We are your friends and neighbors. We are your community. CULTIVATE We go to work everyday - hard and whole-heartedly - so we can establish real, lasting relationships with our community and industry. APPRECIATE We value the opportunity you give us; to dream big or go home. We could not do this without you. COMMUNICATE We want to hear from you - through cooperation we will expand the boundaries of what this amazing plant can bring to people’s lives. CREATE We are here to MAKE and represent one of Colorado's finest brands; to MAKE you a believer in our quality product and dedicated service.