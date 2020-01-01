 Loading…

Hybrid

Cherry Diesel

by Makru Farms

About this product

About this strain

Cherry Diesel

Cherry Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Cherry Diesel is a well-balanced hybrid strain created by crossing Cherry OG and Turbo Diesel into one sweet-smelling, uplifting strain. Cherry Diesel gives off a high that is ideal for those who want to be productive with their day. When growing, this strain blooms with dense, sticky buds that give off a fragrant cherry aroma after its 8 to 9 week flowering cycle. Cherry Diesel originated from MTG Seeds

About this brand

Makru Farms Logo
OLCC Tier 2 Production License. 100% indoor living soil, no pesticides or bottled nutrients. All teas brewed in house using local ingredients.