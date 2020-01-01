 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Mt. Hood Magic

Mt. Hood Magic

by Makru Farms

Write a review
Makru Farms Cannabis Flower Mt. Hood Magic

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Mt. Hood Magic

Mt. Hood Magic

Thought to be exclusive to Portland, Oregon dispensary Five Zero Trees, Mt. Hood Magic is a cross between Northern Lights #5 and Durban Poison. There a few different phenotypes available: two are indica-dominant and resemble the NL5 portion of its genetics; the other is sativa-dominant and similar to Durban Poison.

About this brand

Makru Farms Logo
OLCC Tier 2 Production License. 100% indoor living soil, no pesticides or bottled nutrients. All teas brewed in house using local ingredients.